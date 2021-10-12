Syria Rejects the Continuation of the EU's Coercive Measures

Syria on Tuesday rejected the prolongation of the European Union (EU) sanctions against the Center for Scientific Studies and Research. It described them as unjust and illegal, according to international law.

In a statement in response on Tuesday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said it strongly condemned the EU's decision to extend for another year the coercive measures imposed on the institution and some of its employees.

According to the statement, the actions lack the slightest degree of objectivity and credibility and take place in the context of the lies they promote and their continued attempts to politicize the work of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).

According to the information, these are attempts that he called desperate to continue attacking Syria and predicted that they would fail and only increase Damascus' insistence on continuing to defend its sovereignty and interests and prevent any interference in its affairs.

Siria manifiesta su enérgica condena a la decisión de la Unión Europea de prorrogar por un año las sanciones impuestas unilateralmente al centro sirio de estudios e investigaciones científicas @teleSURtv @telesurtvnet @temasteleSUR pic.twitter.com/2BvUGv7Rd6 — Hisham Wannous (@HishamteleSUR) October 12, 2021

"Syria expresses its strong condemnation of the European Union's decision to extend for one year the sanctions unilaterally imposed on the Syrian center for scientific study and Syrian research assets abroad."

He also accused the EU of being a tool to implement the policies of Syria's enemies and of having lost the independence of its decision and any positive role in the international arena.

On Monday, the European Union extended for another year sanctions imposed on Damascus based on charges of using chemical weapons against civilians and imposed on two Syrian research centers and a Russian chemical research institute.

The measures, without UN backing, include both a ban on travel to countries in the EU, a trade blockade and a freeze on Syrian assets abroad.