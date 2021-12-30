Putin Exchanges Messages to Confirm Cooperation With Al-assad

Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged Christmas and New Year's greetings, reaffirming bilateral cooperation in several fields in which the fight against terrorism was included.

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin sent his congratulations on the occasion of Christmas and New Year to his homolog President Bashar Al-Assad. The Russian Kremlin published on its website the message in which Putin sent his greetings and expressed his hope that the year 2022 will be a year of peace and stability on Syrian territory.

SANA reported that Putin expressed that the Russian government would continue to support Syria in combating terrorism, helping with reaching a comprehensible solution, finding a solution for the crisis and offering its help on the reconstruction process.

The Syrian President responded with a telegram to Putin's congratulatory message. In his telegram, Al-Assad expressed hope that it "would bring more success to the distinguished relations binding Syria and Russia and to the bilateral cooperation that achieves outstanding progress and leaves positive impacts on the lives of the two peoples."