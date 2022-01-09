Cuba Sends 120,000 COVID-19 Vaccines to Syria

This Middle Eastern country is fighting the pandemic amid the U.S. economic blockade, which prevents Syria from importing equipment and medical supplies.

The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) announced that Cuba sent 120,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Syria. More specifically, the product sent was Abdala, one of three vaccines manufactured entirely in this Latin American country.

The objective of the shipment is "to help this sister country in its fight against the pandemic," CIGB tweeted, although it did not clarify when Syria authorized the use of the Cuban-made vaccine.

"We are sure these vaccines will help reduce the impact of the pandemic in this sister country," Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment Vice Minister Ana Gonzalez said from the Jose Marti Airport in Havana.

Abdala received the emergency certificate in Cuba in July 2021, after the health authorities verified that it complied with all the quality, safety, and efficacy protocols for vaccines. Based on data obtained from clinical trials, Abdala demonstrated 92 percent efficacy in preventing symptomatic forms of COVID-19.



Subsequently, Iran, Venezuela, Vietnam, Nicaragua, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and Mexico also authorized the emergency use of this Cuban vaccine.

Currently, Syria is fighting the pandemic amid the blockade carried out by the United States and the European Union, which prevents this Middle Eastern country from importing equipment and medical supplies.

As of Sunday afternoon, Syria had reported 50,502 COVID-19 cases and 2,926 related deaths.