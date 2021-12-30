China and Russia To Cooperate Against US Domination

China called on Russia to cooperate in fighting the domination imposed by the U.S. government. According to Beijing's representative in Russia, the nations should work together to fight Western pressure.

Beijing's representative in Moscow, Zhang Hanhui, considers that Russia-China cooperation must exist to fight the pressure established by U.S. hegemony.

The U.S. government is imposing pressure on China and Russia at every turn. On Thursday, Beijing's ambassador to Russia declared that the two nations must continue to cooperate to face all the pressure imposed on all fronts.

Hanhui said on Thursday to the Izvestia newspaper that working together was essential to counter U.S. and Western pressure. "The U.S., along with its Western allies, is putting pressure on China and Russia on all fronts: political, economic, military, humanitarian, security, science, and technology," he declared.

"In response to such overt hegemony and power politics, we must continue to deepen back-to-back strategic cooperation," he continued to decree. He referred to Western countries when he stated that they were exercising "extraterritorial jurisdiction."

China's ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui: "China and Russia have each other's backs to counter the dual containment by the US." /1 https://t.co/y9J75uv0KQ — Artyom Lukin (@ArtyomLukin) December 30, 2021

He noted the arbitrary application of sanctions to both nations, including government agencies, enterprises, and personnel, in an attempt to stifle their development.

Russian President Putin called relations with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a model of cooperation in the 21st century, during the video conference held on December 15.

Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister, previously stated China's intentions to maintain bilateral relations with Moscow.