Spanish Left Unites for July Elections

On Friday, Ione Belarra, the secretary of the "We can" party (Podemos) announced an alliance with the Sumar party to participate in the next general elections on July 23.

Although this coalition has been forged without closing the discrepancies between the two organizations, its objective is to avoid a dispersion of leftist voters, who could not contain the rightist forces in the municipal and regional elections on May 28.

The alliance between these organizations was confirmed by Yolanda Diaz, who is second vice president of the Spanish government and leader of the Sumar party.

To consolidate the coalition, the leftist leaders must now decide in which positions the Podemos candidates will go, since their probability of being elected will decrease if they are placed in the last positions of the lists.

This could happen because Podemos, an organization created in 2014 and which had amazing growth, lost supporters due to its decision to form a coalition government with the Socialist Party (PSOE) in 2020.

The advance of the far-right Vox and the conservative Popular Party left Podemos without representation in Madrid's subnational governments and other important places.

Now, the Sumar-Podemos coalition has until June 19 to resolve any differences and present the lists of their candidates.