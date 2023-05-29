PP Wins Local and Regional Elections in Spain

"...Núñez Feijóo has assured that these results mean the beginning of "a new political change"..."

The Popular Party (PP) has won the local and regional elections with an advantage of more than 760,000 votes over the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), and managed to wing four communities from the PSOE: Valencia, Extremadura, Aragon and the Balearic Islands. In many places, such as the Community and the City Council of Madrid and several capitals of Andalusia, the triumph was by absolute majority.

On the balcony of the national headquarters of the PP, in Madrid, while pronouncing his speech, the president of the party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has assured that these results mean the beginning of "a new political change", adding, "My moment will come if the Spanish people want to".

From now on, the PP goes on to govern the Valencian Community and the autonomous governments of Aragón, Baleares, Extremadura and La Rioja. The victory of the PP over the PSOE includes the overturn in all the Andalusian capitals, except Jaén, and many other significant ones such as Valencia or the possibility of governing in Valladolid.

According to Cuca Gamarra, a spokesperson for the PP, the results were “irrefutable proof of Spain’s desire for change”.

“The Spanish people have spoken, and they have spoken clearly and forcefully – and what they have said today is that the People’s party has won the municipal and regional elections,” Gamarra said.

Gracias, muchas gracias a los 7 millones de personas que nos han dado su confianza.



Hemos dado #ElPrimerPaso para abrir un nuevo ciclo político en España. pic.twitter.com/3PgbBL9ITq — Alberto Núñez Feijóo (@NunezFeijoo) May 28, 2023

According to results published by the Interior Ministry, by 11.30pm local time, with more than 98% of the municipal votes counted, the PP had attracted 31.5% of the vote and won 23,248 council seats, while the PSOE had taken 28.1% of the vote and won 20,676 seats.

According to official data, this represents a 1.2 percentage point decrease for PSOE on 2019, but almost a 9-point increase for the PP.

A total of 35.6 million citizens were eligible to vote. 99.4 percent of polling stations across the country were set up normally, as of 10:00 local time. Final turnout was 63.9%.