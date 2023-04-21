Brazilian President Arrives in Portugal to Sign 13 Agreements

Lula da Silva will also take part in the Camões Award ceremony for the Brazilian singer and composer Chico Buarque.

On Friday, Brazilian President Lula da Silva arrived in Lisbon to begin an official visit to Portugal that will last until April 25.

In addition to including meetings with Portuguese businessmen and authorities, his agenda contemplates his participation in the Camões Award ceremony for the Brazilian singer and composer Chico Buarque.

This left-wing activist, who became one of the icons of the fight against the Brazilian dictatorship (1964-1985), was unable to receive the main Portuguese-language literature award in 2019 because then President Jair Bolsonaro refused to sign the prize act.

The Brazilian presiden will sign 13 agreements with Portugal, among which are memorandums of understanding between both countries' space agencies, as well as documents for cooperation in energy, geology, and mining matters.

LULA praises BRICS' New Development Bank: "The bank frees emerging countries from submission to traditional financial institutions which want to govern us... [showing] that the union of emerging countries is capable of creating social and economic changes relevant to the world." pic.twitter.com/zl6u0ao1uI — COMBATE |���� (@upholdreality) April 13, 2023

Lula will also sign agreements for audiovisual co-production between film agencies and for cooperation between Portuguese health entities with Latin America's largest epidemiological research institution, the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (FIOCRUZ).

In the field of education, Portugal and Brazil will sign an agreement for the mutual recognition of driving licenses and primary and secondary school diplomas, which will make life easier for many Brazilian migrants in that European country.

After visiting Portugal, Lula will travel to Spain where he will also sign agreements for mutual recognition of university degrees and scientific cooperation in areas related to health, environment, climate change, energy transition, food, industry 4.0, sustainable production, mobility and transportation, and information technology.

This is Lula's first trip to Europe since he took office on January 1. Previously, he was in Argentina, Uruguay, the United States, China and the United Arab Emirates.