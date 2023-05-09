Tunisian Minister for Strengthening Economic Ties With Spain

"...they discussed ways to further implement programs in the next stage..."

On Monday, the Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning, Samir Saied, issued a call for the consolidation of economic ties between Tunisia and Spain, as well as the implementation of mutually beneficial cooperation programs.

According to Saied, during an official meeting, Xiana Mendez Bertolo, Spanish Deputy Minister for Commerce, and himself, discussed the progress made under the existing cooperation programs.

Saied also stated that they were discussing ways to further implement programs in the next stage, especially with regard to investment and partnership.

Said emphasized the significance of fostering high-level exchanges between Tunisia and Spain, particularly in sectors that exhibit great potential for added value.

Provechosa reunión con ministro de Economía, Samir Saied. Hablamos de:

- Potenciar las relaciones economicas bilaterales ��������

- Las planes de reforma en curso para mejorar el clima de negocios y atraer inversiones

- Los desafíos macrofinacieros del país y el acuerdo con el FMI pic.twitter.com/6ovWwv7KSR — Embajada España en Túnez (@EmbEspTunez) April 27, 2023

Profitable meeting with Minister of Economy, Samir Saied. We talk about: - Strengthen bilateral economic relations - Ongoing reform plans to improve the business climate and attract investment - The country's macrofinancial challenges and the agreement with the IMF

"These sectors include the pharmaceutical and food industries, research and innovation, renewable energies, ways to confront climate change, mobilization of water resources, environmental protection, logistics services, and support for emerging enterprises," reads the statement.

The Spanish dignitary reiterated her nation's dedication to reinforcing mutual relations with Tunisia.

Xiana also spoke about the ultimate aim of attaining shared developmental objectives and exploring fresh avenues for a prosperous collaboration.