News > Tunisia

Tunisian Minister for Strengthening Economic Ties With Spain

  • Samir Saied, Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning. May. 9, 2023.

    Samir Saied, Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning. May. 9, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@ict4afr

Published 9 May 2023 (1 hours 30 minutes ago)
"...they discussed ways to further implement programs in the next stage..."

On Monday, the Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning, Samir Saied, issued a call for the consolidation of economic ties between Tunisia and Spain, as well as the implementation of mutually beneficial cooperation programs.

According to Saied, during an official meeting, Xiana Mendez Bertolo, Spanish Deputy Minister for Commerce, and himself, discussed the progress made under the existing cooperation programs.

Saied also stated that they were discussing ways to further implement programs in the next stage, especially with regard to investment and partnership.

Said emphasized the significance of fostering high-level exchanges between Tunisia and Spain, particularly in sectors that exhibit great potential for added value.

Profitable meeting with Minister of Economy, Samir Saied. We talk about: - Strengthen bilateral economic relations - Ongoing reform plans to improve the business climate and attract investment - The country's macrofinancial challenges and the agreement with the IMF
 

"These sectors include the pharmaceutical and food industries, research and innovation, renewable energies, ways to confront climate change, mobilization of water resources, environmental protection, logistics services, and support for emerging enterprises," reads the statement.

The Spanish dignitary reiterated her nation's dedication to reinforcing mutual relations with Tunisia.

Xiana also spoke about the ultimate aim of attaining shared developmental objectives and exploring fresh avenues for a prosperous collaboration.

