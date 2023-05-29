Spanish PM Calls Early General Election After Elections Defeat

On Sunday, far-right and conservative organizations like the People's Party emerged victorious in elections for 12 regional governments and over 8,000 city halls.

On Monday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a general election for the country on July 23.

Sanchez announced his decision following the defeat of the Spanish Socialist Party (PSOE) to the People's Party (PP) in the elections for 12 regional governments and over 8,000 city halls.

"I have communicated to the Head of State (King Felipe VI) the decision to call a Council of Ministers this afternoon to dissolve Parliament and proceed to call a general election," Sanchez said.

He said he had taken his decision in "the face" of the results, adding he believed it was the "best for the Spanish people to be able to give their decision and define the political future of this country without delay."

Dictator Franco is dead but the forces of fascism are quite alive in Spain. In today’s municipal elections, the parties of the far-right like the PP have won big. In fact, Vox, a neo-fascist party, has increased their vote share considerably.



Meanwhile the social-democratic &… pic.twitter.com/cwuFxIFvdW — Manolo De Los Santos (@manolo_realengo) May 28, 2023

In the regional and municipal votes on Sunday, the right-wing PP won 31.5 percent of the vote, whereas PSOE gained 28.11 percent. Meanwhile, the far-right Vox party saw its votes almost doubled compared to the 2019 local elections.

The People's Party has also won the city hall in Valencia, Zaragoza, and Seville, which has long been considered a socialist stronghold.

On Sunday night, the PP leader, Alberto Nunez Feijoo, celebrated his party's victory in the regional and municipal votes, calling it a "the start of a new political era."