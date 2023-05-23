Four Soccer Fans Arrested for Vinicius Hate Crime in Spain

The Brazilian player was subjected to racist insults during a match in which haters yelled at him "Monkey" alluding to his skin color.

On Tuesday, the Spanish National Police Force announced the arrest of four individuals accused of directing a hate crime at Real Madrid's Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior.

The four suspects, aged between 19 and 24 and identified as members of Atletico Madrid's 'Frente Atletico' group of 'ultras', displayed a banner reading 'Madrid hates Real'.

Accompanying the banner was an effigy wearing Vinicius' No. 20 shirt, adorned with a noose around its neck, seemingly simulating a hanging. The offensive display was found hanging from a motorway bridge near Real Madrid's Valdebebas training ground.

These incidents occurred in January, on the eve of a Copa del Rey match between the two Madrid teams at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The Spanish Football League denounced the incident in a Madrid court, demanding criminal action against the perpetrators.

Río de Janeiro apaga el Cristo Redentor como símbolo de solidaridad con #Vinicius Júnior.



El futbolista del Real Madrid sufrió insultos racistas en el último partido de la liga española en el estadio de Mestalla. La Fiscalía investiga un posible delito de odio.#DWNoticias /ajr pic.twitter.com/9ZZ8ep8YTu — DW Español (@dw_espanol) May 23, 2023

The tweet reads, "Rio de Janeiro turns off the Christ the Redeemer as a symbol of solidarity with Vinicius Junior. The Real Madrid footballer suffered racist insults in the last game of the Spanish league at the Mestalla stadium. The Prosecutor's Office is investigating a possible hate crime."

News of these arrests emerged just two days after Vinicius was subjected to further racist abuse during Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat at Mestalla Stadium.

Video footage revealed a group of Valencia fans chanting 'Mono mono' (monkey monkey) at the 22-year-old, who halted the game in the second half to identify the individuals racially abusing him.

These incidents have drawn widespread condemnation from all sectors of Spanish society, leading to Vinicius criticizing La Liga for its lack of action against racism in Spanish football.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva voiced support for the player. Similarly, Luis Rubiales, president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), acknowledged on Monday the presence of a racism issue in Spain.

Valencia has condemned the incidents which are still under investigation. Real Madrid has called for criminal charges and two supporters have already received lifetime bans.