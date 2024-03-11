Solidarity With Palestine is Present at the Oscar Ceremony

People also marched in the streets of Hollywood to reject the Israeli genocide against Gaza.

On Sunday, expressions of solidarity with the Palestinian people were present before and during the 2024 Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

In the hours leading up to the event, dozens of people marched in the streets near Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, expressing their support for the people of Gaza and demanding that Israel cease fire immediately.

Carrying Palestinian banners and flags, the citizens showed that the Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people was continuing at the same time as the Oscars ceremony.

Actors such as Mahershala Ali, Riz Ahmed, or Mark Ruffalo wore a red pin with a black heart to express their demand for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Other actors showed Palestinian flags in protest.

Actor Ramy Youssef talks about his Artists4Ceasefire pin while on the red carpet at the #Oscars



"We are all calling for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza"



"We all want justice and peace for the Palestinian people"

The singer Billie Eilish, who won the Oscar for the best song, showed a pin on the flap of her jacket in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

During his speech, Jewish actor Jonathan Glazer, who won the Oscar for directing the Best Foreign Film, Interest zone, rejected Israel’s use of the holocaust to justify its military actions.

"Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst. It’s shaped all of our past and present," Glazer said.

"Right now we stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people, whether the victims of October the 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza. All the victims of this dehumanization. How do we resist?" he asked.

pic.twitter.com/RV9v9C9OA0

A massive protest in support of Palestine took place near the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, where the #Oscars were being held.

The protest has been called by a group of organizers, artists & film workers in collaboration with Writers…

Previously, in a letter to the U.S. President Biden published on March 3, Hollywood stars and other world-renowned artists also demanded a ceasefire in Gaza.

"We urge your administration, Congress, and all world leaders, to honor all of the lives in the Holy Land and call for and facilitate a ceasefire without delay – an end to the bombing of Gaza, and the safe release of hostages. Half of Gaza's two million residents are children, and more than two thirds are refugees and their descendants being forced to flee their homes. Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach them," they said.

"We believe that the U.S. can play a vital diplomatic role in ending the suffering and we are adding our voices to those from the U.S. Congress, UNICEF, Doctors without Borders, The International Committee of The Red Cross, and so many others. Saving lives is a moral imperative."

"Since Oct 7th, more than 45,000 bombs and missiles have been dropped on Gaza - resulting in one child being killed every 10 minutes," dozens of artists expressed in their letter.