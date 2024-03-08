Austria Condemn the West Bank Settlements of Israel

Alexander Schallenberg, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria referred to them as "illegal before international laws".

On Friday, the Foreign Ministry of Austria condemned Israeli settlements in occupied areas of the West Bank as illegal.

According to the diplomat, the establishment of settlers in the occupied Palestinian areas is a form of provocation, which will prevent the ceasefire and the end of the genocide in Palestine by Israel.

The Ministry also requested Israel to withdraw its approval and settlements. Furthermore, Vienna reiterated its condemnation of Tel Aviv’s actions against civilians.

We condemn the approval of additional settlement units in the occupied West Bank and call on #Israel to withdraw this unnecessary provocation. Settlements are illegal under intl law!



They are an obstacle to any negotiations and undermine the viability of the #TwoStateSolution. — MFA Austria (@MFA_Austria) March 8, 2024

Austria asserts that as long as there are crimes against humanity in the Gaza Strip that "are an obstacle to any negotiation and undermine the viability of the two-State solution".

During the first years of the occupation in the West Bank, Israel built some 30 settlements, today there are 146 settlements with more than 100,000 settlers and 154 outposts.