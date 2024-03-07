League of Arab States Welcomes Resistance of Palestinian Women

"the number of martyrs of the Israeli aggression against Gaza exceeded 30,631 martyrs, including more than 13,430 children and 8,900 women".

On Thursday, the League of Arab States, commemorating International Women’s Day on 8 March, extended a fraternal greeting to all Palestinian women.

The conglomerate of Muslim states highlighted "their heroic firmness despite the continuation of war crimes and genocide in the face of Israeli colonial occupation for more than 75 years".

In its communiqué, the Arab League stated: "the number of martyrs of the Israeli aggression against Gaza exceeded 30,631 martyrs, including more than 13,430 children and 8,900 women, in addition to 4,700 missing children and women".

The League also denounced to the world: "Palestinian women and girls in Gaza are being subjected to forced displacement, losing their homes and property, and facing difficulties in accessing basic services such as health care, education and protection".

في إطار حملة الأمانة العامة لمواجهة الكيانات التي تدعي التبعية أو تستخدم بالمخالفة اسم وشعار #جامعة_الدول_العربية، وتوضيحاً لما ورد إليها من استفسارات عن تبعية بعض المنظمات والاتحادات،

أعدت الأمانة العامة القائمة المحدثة التالية بالهيئات التي لا تتبع لها: https://t.co/QKPRxd9H8V pic.twitter.com/4fFRdwvrGT — جامعة الدول العربية (@arableague_gs) March 7, 2024

He also stated that "the continuation of the criminal measures taken by the occupying power against Palestinian women, such as cutting off electricity, food, water and fuel in the Gaza Strip, increases the scope of suffering and poverty".

The League of Arab States also called for protection for Palestinian women and girls and an end to all forms of violence against them. She reaffirmed the commitment to cooperate with the international community not only for a ceasefire but also on issues of empowerment of Muslim women.