Airdrop of Humanitarian Aid Leaves Five Dead in Gaza

While the genocide continues in Gaza, the U.S., France, and Germany sell weapons to Israel.

On Friday, Gaza Civil Defense Spokesperson Mahmud Basal confirmed that five people died as a result of errors in the airdrop of humanitarian aid packages.

The drop operation proceeded incorrectly in the northwest of Gaza City, where many packages fell on people's heads and on top of homes.

The sending of humanitarian aid by air was initially applied by Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France. Last week, the United States joined the initiative and carried out three launches, each with 38,000 food rations.

During his "State of the Union" speech on Thursday, US President Joe Biden pledged to construct a floating platform off the coast of Gaza for the unloading of aid through a Cyprus-based maritime corridor that will be operational from Sunday.

US airdrop kills Palestinian civilians



Evidence has surfaced of a failed aid drop in Gaza, resulting in the deaths of several civilians, including children. The tragedy occurred when parachutes failed to deploy as intended. pic.twitter.com/yyCaaeh8hM — MintPress News (@MintPressNews) March 8, 2024

As expected, the Zionist State has expressed its disagreement with this proposal, alleging concerns about the potential entry of military equipment into Palestinian territory.

Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom will also participate in the provision of humanitarian aid through this maritime corridor, according to the European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

So far Israeli occupation forces have killed over 30,878 Palestinians, 72 percent of whom are women and children. While the massacres continue daily, countries such as the United States, France, and Germany are selling weapons to Israel.

"Since the beginning of Israel's genocide on Gaza on Oct. 7, U.S. President Joe Biden has covertly approved more than 100 weapons sales to Israel," MintPress recalled.

"Only two U.S. military sales to Israel have been publicly disclosed during this period: US$106 million worth of tank ammunition and US$147.5 million of components essential for manufacturing 155 mm shells," it added.