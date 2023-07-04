SCO Summit: Russia and China Reject Economic Protectionism

Chinese President Xi requested that the SCO countries "maintain the right direction and enhance their solidarity and mutual trust."

On Tuesday, the presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China rejected the new forms of economic protectionism and the degradation of global peace and security.

During the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Putin denounced the "hybrid war" being waged by the United States and its allies against the Russian people, which exacerbates geopolitical contradictions and degrades global security.

"Russia resists and will continue to resist sanctions and restrictions," he said, adding that Russia has proposed transforming the regional anti-terrorism structure of the SCO into "a universal center that addresses the full spectrum of security threats."

Putin also referred to the need to expedite Belarus' formal entry into the SCO, as that country, "which is a close and strategic ally of Russia, will have a positive impact on the association's activities."

��������������SCO Summit 2023: Leaders of Russia, China and Pakistan attended the meet: #Putin Lauds PM #Modi in Front of Xi #Jinping, Shehbaz Sharif; #Russia Backs #India's Proposals at SCO: During the #SCOSummit, Russian President Vladimir Putin commended PM Narendra Modi for… pic.twitter.com/UBfDhGPzVB — ��World News 24 ������ (@DailyWorld24) July 4, 2023

Meanwhile, President Xi called for joint efforts to "safeguard regional peace and ensure common security." He also requested that the SCO countries "maintain the right direction and enhance their solidarity and mutual trust."

"China will continue to move in the right direction of economic globalization, opposing protectionism, unilateral sanctions, and the extension of national security concepts," he asserted.

The SCO was established in 2001 with a primary focus on regional security issues and the fight against regional terrorism. Currently, the organization has nine members: Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran.

Afghanistan, Belarus, and Mongolia are among its observer countries. Additionally, six associated states participate in SCO meetings: Armenia, Azerbaijan, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Turkey.