On Monday, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) foiled an assassination attempt against Crimea's governor, Sergei Aksyonov, who accused Ukraine of planning to kill him with a car bomb.

"The assassination attempt against the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, orchestrated by the Ukrainian special services, has been thwarted," the FSB stated.

"A Russian citizen born in 1988 has been arrested. He was recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) and trained in reconnaissance, sabotage, and handling explosives on Ukrainian territory," it added.

The agent, who maintained daily communication with his supervisor, arrived in Crimea in June. He was apprehended while extracting an explosive device from a stash.

The assailant revealed that he was waiting for a vehicle to place the bomb in and park it on Sebastopol Street to detonate it as Aksyonov's convoy passed by.

Governor Aksyonov emphasized the effective work of Russian intelligence services and expressed confidence that the instigators of this crime would be found and punished.

Finally, the FSB territorial investigation unit has initiated two criminal cases against the suspect: one for attempted terrorist attack and the other for the illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, or transportation of explosives.