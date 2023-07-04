Russia: 5 Ukrainian Drones Attack in Moscow Is Intl Terrorism

On Tuesday morning, five Ukrainian drones were shot down over the New Moscow region in Russia with no casualties reported, causing disruptions at the Vnukovo airport for almost three hours.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the drones were targeting objects in the Moscow region and the New Moscow region, and that four of them were destroyed by air defense and one by electronic warfare.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the attack was another attempt by Kiev to destabilize Russia and undermine its sovereignty and security.

According to the Russian state-owned news agency RIA, no injuries have been reported.

Maria Zakharova, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, denounced the attack as an act of terrorism.

"The Kyiv regime's attempt to attack an area where civilian infrastructure is located, including the airport, which incidentally also receives foreign flights, is yet another act of terrorism," Zakharova said.

"The international community should realize that the United States, Britain, France - permanent members of the UN Security Council - are financing a terrorist regime," she added.