US, UK, France Are Financing a Terrorist Regime: Zakharova

The Russian diplomat pointed out that the drone attack on Moscow is a case of international terrorism since Ukraine commits these attacks with weapons supplied by the West.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova strongly criticized the Ukrainian drone attack on the Moscow region, which caused disruptions at the Vnukovo airport for almost three hours.

"The attempt of the Kiev regime to attack an area where there are civil infrastructure facilities, including an international airport, constitutes another act of terrorism," she said.

"This is a case of international terrorism since Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenski commits these terrorist attacks with weapons supplied by the West or acquired with Western money," Zakharova pointed out.

"The international community must realize that the United States, Great Britain and France, which are permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, are financing a terrorist regime," she added.

⚡️Moscow Mayor: “Today, another attempt was made to attack Ukrainian drones in New Moscow and the Moscow region. At the moment, the attacks have been repelled by air defense forces, all detected UAVs have been eliminated.” pic.twitter.com/zv6yxJN66c — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) July 4, 2023

Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the drones were targeting objects in Moscow and the New Moscow region, and that four of them were destroyed by air defense and one by electronic warfare.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that the attack was another attempt by Kiev to destabilize Russia and undermine its sovereignty and security.

Meanwhile, speaking at the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), President Vladimir Putin stated that Russia is the object of a hybrid war, but that his country is counteracting and will counteract external pressures.

"In fact, a hybrid war is being carried out against us, a war with anti-Russian sanctions, illegitimate and unprecedented in its magnitude," he recalled, referring to the arbitrary measures promoted by the United States and its allies.