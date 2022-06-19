Russian MoD: 50 Ukrainian Officers Killed in Long-Range Strike

The Russian MoD spokesperson explained that as a result of the strike, more than 50 generals and officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were killed, including representatives of the General Staff.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced, on Sunday, that more than 50 Ukrainian generals and officers were killed in a strike on a command center in the Ukrainian Dnipropetrovsk region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense Spokesperson, Igor Konashenkov, said, in a press statement, that long-range, high-precision Kalibr missiles launched from the sea yesterday hit the headquarters of the Ukrainian forces near the village of Shiroka Dacha in the Dnipropetrovsk province, while the leaders of the Alexandria strategic operational group were holding a work meeting.

Konashekov explained that as a result of the strike, more than 50 generals and officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were killed, including representatives of the General Staff, the leadership of the Kakhovka Group, the air assault forces, and the formations operating on the Nikolaev and Zaporozhye axes.

According to the ministry, high-precision missiles hit a train carrying personnel in the Dnepropetrovsk region, and more than 100 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated. The ministry added: "The 56 Mechanized Infantry Brigade was defeated, and up to 200 fighters were killed, including foreign mercenaries."

Moreover, the ministry stated that the offensive was successfully developed in the direction of Severodonetsk, Lugansk Republic. They added that the battalion defending the Lysychansk region of Severodonetsk gave up its heavy weapons and left its positions.