Russia Blames West for Donbass Situation

Russian Deputy Minister said that Moscow makes the West liable for the unreached peace in Donbass.

Sergey Riabkov, Russian Deputy Minister, said that the Kremlin considers that the West is responsible for the deadlock of peace talks between Kiev and Moscow and the current conflict in Donbass, being that peace has been not reached yet.

"We hold them fully responsible for the fact that peace has not yet come to the land of Donbass, to the land of Ukraine, that we have not been able to move forward on the negotiation track actually since mid-April," said Russian Deputy Minister.

The Russian official explained that since then, negotiations have been stuck because of the incitements sent to Kiev "by its supervisors, puppeteers of the West." Riabkov considers this as a reflection of a chance for a peaceful solution.

The Deputy commented on the freeze of the Russia-Ukraine negotiations due to Kiev's authorities' decision. He takes the chance to highlight how unappropriated the fact of the U.S. supplying heavy weaponry to the country.

�� #Zakharova: Much of the blame for the ongoing tragedy in Donbass lies with Western countries.



☝️ The supply of weapons to Kiev leads to prolongation of hostilities, new casualties among the civilians, contributes to the formation & expansion of the “black market” for weapons. pic.twitter.com/3TjZvKvVAE — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) June 15, 2022

Riabkov reaffirmed the warnings previously made by Moscow, referring to the convoys with weapons for Kiev would say that they would be a legitimate target for the Kiev Armed Forces.