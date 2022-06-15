US To Send Another $1 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine

"I informed President Zelenskyy that the United States is providing another $1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine," U.S. President Joe Biden said.

The U.S. has been arming Ukraine since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine last February 24. Moscow, for its part, has raised alarm bells in the West over its continued support for Ukraine, helping it wage war against Russia.

According to the U.S. president, the new military aid package includes "additional artillery and coastal defense weapons, as well as ammunition for the artillery and advanced rocket systems that the Ukrainians need to support their defensive operations in the Donbas."

Biden said Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has been coordinating efforts in Brussels on the further international support for the Ukrainian military.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense said that "guided MLRS munitions, 18 of M777 howitzers and the tactical vehicles to tow them and 36,000 rounds of 155-millimeter ammunition" are among the weapons to be supplied by the U.S. to Ukraine as part of the new security assistance package.

"Today, I am also announcing an additional $225 million in humanitarian assistance to help people inside Ukraine, including by supplying safe drinking water, critical medical supplies and health care, food, shelter, and cash for families to purchase essential items," Biden also said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a demilitarization and denazification military operation in Ukraine following a request for help from the leaders of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics. The Donbass region was besieged by an increased shelling from Ukrainian military forces.

The West began imposing large-scale sanctions against Russia in retaliation. Deliveries of billions of dollars worth of arms and military vehicles to Ukraine were not long in coming. Russia has untiringly warned Western countries that such unbridled arms shipments, far from ending the conflict, are exacerbating it.