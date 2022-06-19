Ukrainian Heavy Shelling in Donetsk Kills Five, Dozens Wounded

The DPR troops charged that in the last few days, Donetsk, as well as Gorlovka, Yasinovtaya, Makyeyevka and other cities, and several settlements in the territory were frequently and intensively bombed by Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian forces on Saturday shelled the Kuibyshevskyi district of Donbass with 155-millimeter projectiles, the standard caliber of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), sources in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) noted.

Five people were killed by the Ukrainian shelling in civilian areas, the DPR's territorial defense claimed on Saturday, adding that 12 more have been injured. Among the victims were emergency workers who came to put out the fires caused by the initial strikes but then came under new fire themselves, resulting in two dead and three injured, the DPR said.

The DPR Representative Office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire wrote on its Telegram channel that the attack took place at 08:05 hours, local time, and all 10 shells launched from the Peski community hit the city of Donetsk.

Yet again more NATO supplied weapons are hitting civilian targets in Donetsk today. Yet again zero coverage in Western media of these atrocities…the Ukraine Army are relentless with their shelling of Donbas…#Donetsk #RussiaUkraine #DPR pic.twitter.com/Bq3McWdU4B — Calling a Spade a Spade �������� (@iamEavesdropper) June 17, 2022

According to the DPR Territorial Defense Headquarters, 20 shells of the same caliber were launched earlier to the city of Donetsk, also in the Donbass region.

The DPR troops charged that in the last few days, Donetsk, as well as Gorlovka, Yasinovtaya, Makyeyevka and other cities, and several settlements in the territory were frequently and intensively bombed by Ukrainian forces.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after authorities from the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics requested help to repel the increase in aggression and the heavy air strikes from Kiev.