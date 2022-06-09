Russia Destroys Mercenary Training Center in Ukraine

Ukraine's Defense Minister acknowledged the difficult situation his troops are going through. "Every day we have up to 100 dead soldiers and about 500 wounded," he said.

On Thursday, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesperson Gen. Igor Konashenkov announced that his country's armed forces destroyed a training center for foreign mercenaries in Zhitomir.

"Air-to-surface precision missiles destroyed near the town of Novograd-Volinsky in Zhytomyr province a center where the Armed Forces of Ukraine trained foreign mercenaries," he said.

"Two command posts and an Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile system near Razdolovka in the Donetsk People's Republic were also destroyed."

Konashenkov also confirmed the destruction of an ammunition depot near Paraskovievka in the Lugansk People's Republic, militar equipment, and 23 manpower areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

British Mercenaries Sean Pinner and Aiden Aslin, as well as Moroccan Saadoun Brahim, were sentenced to the death penalty.

They were found guilty under a number of criminal articles, including mercenary activities and actions aimed at seizing power.#Russian#Ukraine#UkraineWar pic.twitter.com/E5fHthBq7i — DownWithCapitalism ���� (@AchelariteiC) June 9, 2022

Over the last 24 hours, Russian forces inflicted 500 casualties on the Ukrainian army and eliminated 12 combat vehicles, four multiple rocket launchers, 12 artillery systems, and 13 unmanned aerial vehicles.

This Thursday, Ukraine's Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov acknowledged the difficult situation his troops are going through. "Every day we have up to 100 dead soldiers and about 500 wounded."

Since the start of its special military operation, Russia has eliminated 193 Ukrainian aircraft and 130 helicopters, 1,163 drones, 336 anti-aircraft missile systems, 3,471 tanks, 493 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,834 field artillery and mortars, and 3,512 military units.