US Behind Disruption of Russia-Ukraine Talks - Zakharova

Peace talks with Russia were interrupted by Ukraine on the orders of U.S. handlers, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The Russian spokeswoman made her remarks on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"Let them say for themselves what they did with these talks. We know that very well because we have information that was the order given by their American handlers," Zakharova said, noting that Russia was ready to move on with the talks.

The Russian diplomat also said that Kiev has not yet come up with a reaction to Russia's response regarding Ukraine's proposals to achieve a solution to the ongoing conflict.

Zakharova further said that despite the fact that Ukraine was the one who proposed the talks, it then began to raise a number of conditions for negotiations. "The venue is wrong, the makeup of the delegation isn't right, the host country needs to be different. There were a lot of quirks," the spokeswoman said.

MFA spox #Zakharova: #RussiaUkraine talks were put on hold by ���� on orders from its #US handlers. pic.twitter.com/lGxpv9qtYl — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) June 15, 2022

The Russian President's aide Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation to the talks, said Ukraine itself forced their outright suspension.