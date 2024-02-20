Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Arrives in Venezuela

He is scheduled to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, and Foreign Minister Yvan Gil.

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Affairs Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Caracas for an official visit to the Bolivarian nation.

He is scheduled to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, and Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil.

"The parties will discuss key issues of bilateral cooperation and interaction in the international arena, as well as analyze the global and regional landscape," the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"Venezuela is a strategic partner and ally of Russia. Bilateral relations, based on strong ties of friendship and solidarity, are thriving and actively developing in all crucial areas."

�� #Zakharova:



�� On February 16, FM Sergey #Lavrov will attend the 'Forum of supporters against modern neocolonial practices'.



���� February 19 - visit to Cuba

���� February 20 - visit to Venezuela



���� February 21-22 - #G20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Rio de Janeiro. pic.twitter.com/4uQaYlxWQi — MFA Russia ���� (@mfa_russia) February 14, 2024

"Russia will continue to provide comprehensive support to the Venezuelan government and people in defending their national sovereignty and the right to choose their own development path,” it added.

On Monday, Lavrov began his Latin American tour in Cuba, where he met with President Miguel Diaz-Canel and Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

Upon concluding his visit to Venezuela, the Russian Foreign Minister will travel to Brazil to participate in a ministerial meeting of the Group of Twenty (G20).