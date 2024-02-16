BRICS, Backbone of Emerging Multipolar World, Lavrov Says

"Today BRICS is one of the "backbones" of the emerging multipolar world. We are doing our utmost to ensure that after its expansion the association further strengthens its position as a reliable and effective promoter of the interests of the World Majority."

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday during a government session in the State Duma that it is necessary to continue working on the creation of alternative payment platforms for BRICS countries.

The Russian foreign minister emphasised that the process of transition to national currencies in mutual settlements will continue. "We are engaged in this on a bilateral basis. With the People's Republic of China we already have about 90 per cent of settlements in national currencies, about 50 per cent – with India," he noted.

According to Lavrov, at the last summit the central banks and finance ministries of the participating countries were instructed to prepare recommendations on alternative payment platforms for the next such event.

The minister also recalled Russia's chairmanship of the BRICS grouping, which began on 1 January, under the motto: "Strengthening multilateralism for equitable global development and security."

������ Rússia espera que, após expansão, BRICS fortalecerá ainda mais sua posição nos interesses da maioria mundial



Durante o seu discurso na câmara baixa do parlamento, o chanceler russo Sergei Lavrov destacou o papel importante do BRICS para o reforço do multilateralismo. pic.twitter.com/9VpQdA3yJs — Sputnik Brasil (@sputnik_brasil) February 14, 2024

The tweet reads, " Russia hopes that after expansion, BRICS will further strengthen its position in the interests of the world's majority. During his speech in the lower house of parliament, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov highlighted the important role of BRICS in strengthening multilateralism."

He added that work is underway to establish a category of BRICS partners in fulfilment of the instruction of the BRICS leaders agreed at last year's summit in Johannesburg (South Africa).

In addition, the minister announced the BRICS Parliamentary Forum, which will be held on 11-12 July in St. Petersburg. This is reported on the official website of the Russian Foreign Ministry. "Within the framework of the Russian presidency in the association there will be several major events with the participation of parliamentarians, to which we attach great importance," the foreign minister said.