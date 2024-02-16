Bolivian FM Sosa Visits Venezuela to Strengthen Relations

Previously, these South American countries signed agreements to facilitate cooperation in areas related to oil, natural gas, and petrochemicals.

On Thursday, Bolivian Foreign Affairs Minister Celinda Sosa arrived in Caracas to meet with Venezuelan authorities and strengthen bilateral relations.

"On behalf of President Nicolas Maduro, we welcome Foreing Minister Celinda Sosa, who arrives in the country on an official visit to fulfill a work agenda with the purpose of strengthening the relations between our countries. Welcome!," Venezuelan Deputy Minister for Latin America Rander Peña said after receiving her at Maiquetia airport.

Subsequently, Sosa was received by Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister Yvan Gil, who also expressed appreciation for the visit of the Bolivian official.

"It is an honor to receive Celinda Sosa, the chancellor of the Plurinational State of Bolivia," he said, adding that she "is a prominent figure in the context of the multipolar world we are building."

In September 2023, President Maduro celebrated the strengthening of cooperation with Bolivia, during a meeting with President Luis Arce, who made a stopover in Venezuela.

Previously, these South American countries signed a set of agreements to facilitate bilateral cooperation in areas related to oil, natural gas, and petrochemicals.

They also signed documents to assess the feasibility of business models for the execution of joint projects and transactions in gas matters.

At that time, Arce assured Maduro that Bolivia is a "great ally" of Venezuela, committing to continue doing "all the necessary work to consolidate" bilateral relations.