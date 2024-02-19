Jorge Arreaza is Appointed as ALBA-TCP Secretary

This Venezuelan politician has served as Science Minister, Vice President, and Foreign Minister.

On Monday, Jorge Arreaza was appointed as secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP).

Jorge Arreaza is a Venezuelan politician who has held several important positions during the administrations of presidents Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro.

From 2011 to 2013, he served as Science and Technology Minister, a position he left to serve as Venezuelan Vice President from 2013 to 2016.

Subsequently, from August 2017 to August 2021, the Boivarian politician served as Venezuelan Foreign Affairs Minister.

Through a statement, the leaders of ALBA-TCP countries indicated that Arreaza "has been entrusted with the task of developing an urgent and challenging work plan, the ALBA-TCP 2030 Strategic Agenda, aimed at giving an extraordinary drive to the process of comprehensive consolidation of the Alliance in the coming years."

"The new Executive Secretary has been entrusted to coordinate actions to reactivate the region's cooperation structure by promoting trade exchange and the development of the logistics chain; expanding air and maritime connectivity; fostering the expansion of social inclusion programs; increasing the membership, capital assets and credit capacity of the Bank of Alba; reactivating Petrocaribe and promoting its convergence with other regional cooperation mechanisms for development, among others," they added.

The ALBA-TCP leaders also expressed their gratitude to Venezuelan Ambassador Felix Plasencia for his work as head of the Executive Secretariat over the past year.