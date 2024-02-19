Venezuelan Attorney General Provides More Data on Bracelet Plot

On Monday, Venezuelan Attorney General Tareck William Saab provided details on the involvement of several citizens in the so-called Operation Bracelet, which aimed to overthrow the administration of President Nicolas Maduro.

More specifically, Saab referred to an opposition activist linked to the Citizen Control NGO, Rocio San Miguel, who appears in documents seized from the plotters.

Operation Bracelet aimed to attack the 21st Infantry Brigade and the First Black Battalion in the state of Tachira to seize weapons, the Attorney General said, recalling that those involved in the operation also planned to attempt against the life of Governor Freddy Bernal and initiate a escalation of acts to culminate in an attempt against President Maduro.

"Should the Venezuelan State lower its guard against this type of events? In the U.S. or the European Union, what would happen if anyone is involved in operations to propagate criminal actions?," Saab asked after showing how the conspirators had the complicity of San Miguel.

The Attorney General also presented maps with the coordinates of 24 security zones and military installations that were seized from San Miguel during her detention. He insisted that San Miguel is a spy who developed contacts with FANB members to unleash illegal actions.

"We found evidence of the elaboration of lists and profiles of the military commanders of the country. From their communications, it is clear that they have lists of all military personnel. Explain to me how a supposed human rights activist should have this type of information. This corresponds more to the profile of an agent," he stressed.

"The investigations have led us to consider that San Miguel is far from having the profile of a human rights defender," Saab said, noticing that the actions of human rights activists are usually peaceful.

San Miguel, however, provided information to an ambassador of a European country about Venezuela's military capabilities and received money from an oil transnational company, the Attorney General revealed.

Finally, Saab rejected accusations of so-called "forced disappearance" of San Miguel, stating that those accusations are "an offense" compared to what happens with true forced disappearances in the world.