Russian FM: Saudi Arabia and Argentina Interested in BRICS

The Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, commented on the interest shown by Saudi Arabia and Argentina in BRICS activities during an interview held with RT Arabic.

The Russian Minister said that "the interest in it [BRICS group - TASS] is showed by our Saudi friends and Argentina, which stated the desire to become a full-fledged BRICS member, coming from the mouth of its Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero."

According to Lavrov, the next session of the BRICS is currently in the preparation stage, adding that "the outreach format will be established within its framework, where a round dozen of developing economies will participate."

The Russian FM said that several countries from the Arab community have started to show some interest in establishing partner relations with the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

"These are processes of building up meaningful and positive, non-antagonistic alliances, not aimed against anyone," he continued to say.