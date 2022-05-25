Russia Has Not Received Italy’s Peace Plan for Ukraine - Peskov

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Russian government needs to see the exact text of the reported plan before it can pass judgment.

On Wednesday, the Russian official said that Moscow has not yet received through proper diplomatic channels the plan for a peaceful resolution in Ukraine that, according to Italian media, Italy submitted.

Last week Thursday, the newspaper La Repubblica revealed Italy's proposal, saying that the country's government shared it with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leading Western powers.

According to reports, the plan includes a ceasefire, demilitarization of the front line in Ukraine, diplomatic resolution of the status of Crimea and the Donbass republics, and a comprehensive agreement on security in Europe.

Along these lines, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Dimitro Kuleba said that the government was studying Italy's proposal as it has "shared its vision" with Kiev. In this respect, Ukraine reiterated that it will not accept any peace proposal that does not respect its pre-2014 borders, questioning the plan's viability.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Italy’s peace settlement plan for Ukraine an example of “armchair theorizing”“it is impossible to supply neo-Nazis in Ukraine with weapons with one hand, and come up with plans to save the situation with the other hand.” — Duchessa (@AngliaRegia) May 25, 2022

Opposing the media description of the Italian proposal, Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, said that in the current conditions there is no chance that Crimea and Donbass could return to the Ukrainian territory.

"Any peace proposal built purely in the interest of NATO and the Western world order should simply be ignored. Or rather, their authors should be told to go in a certain direction," Medvedev said.

Formerly part of Ukraine, Crimea joined Russia following a referendum, following Kiev's armed coup in 2014. The sovereignty of the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics was recognized by Russia earlier this year, a few days before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a demilitarization and denazification operation in Ukraine.