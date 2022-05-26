Putin Decries Hostile Western Policy at Eurasian Economic Forum

Russia's opponents attempt to act like global police, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his speech at the plenary session of the 1st Eurasian Economic Forum via videoconference.

During his opening speech, the Russian leader said Moscow had no intention of closing its economy to the rest of the world and further reported how Russia was addressing the sanctions by replacing crucial imported products with home-produced ones.

On this occasion, Putin denounced the persistent aggressive policy of Western countries that persecute others with the imposition of punitive economic sanctions while overestimating their strength.

In this respect, the president said that "more and more countries in the world want and will pursue independent policy," noting that "no 'world policeman' can halt this natural global process. No one is that strong," Putin said.

Referring to the hostile attitude toward the world of the U.S. and its Western allies, Putin said that "they face challenges inside their nations, and I hope they realize that this policy has absolutely no prospects."

Russia named world’s top #Wheat exporter



The country has become the number one supplier to the global market, President Putin says



President #Putin told the Eurasian Economic Forum that Russia has maintained its position as the world’s leading wheat exporter.#RT #Russia pic.twitter.com/SEnNCrxdzn — �� Sarwar �� (@ferozwala) May 26, 2022

The Eurasian Economic Forum (EEF) opened today in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, with the theme of Eurasian Economic Integration in the Era of Global Changes: New Investment Opportunities. The event aims to deepen economic cooperation among the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

EEF 2022 was organized by the EAEU, an international economic union and free trade zone formed by Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. This event brings together senior officials from the member countries who discuss means of deepening industrial, energy, transport, financial and digital cooperation.