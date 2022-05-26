Over 789,000 Doses of Insulin Arrive in Venezuela From Russia

Currently, Venezuela and Russia have 20 cooperation agreements, one of which refers to the supply of COVID-19 vaccines.

On Thursday, the Russian Ambassador Sergey Melik-Bagdasarov to Venezuela reported that the Bolivarian nation received a batch of 789,742 doses of insulin produced by Geropharm.

"A new stage of cooperation begins for health protection through technology transfer and insulin production in Venezuela," he tweeted.

In October 2021, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry reported that both countries signed an agreement for the supply of insulin within the framework of a "strategic pharmaceutical commercial alliance" between the Venezuelan company Espromed Bio and Geropharm.

During a meeting in Moscow, Venezuelan authorities and Geropharm directors also evaluated a project that includes the production of insulin in the South American country.

Previously, in a meeting with Russian Vice President Yuri Borisov, Venezuelan Oil Minister Tarek El Aissami expressed his wish that both nations expand bilateral cooperation they currently have with 20 agreements in different areas. Among those international instruments are agreements for the supply of Russian COVID-19 vaccines.

On Wednesday, the Bolivarian Foreign Affairs Ministry Carlos Farias also announce that he held meetings with the ambassadors of Iran and Algeria to strengthen and expand bilateral relations with these countries.

"Pleasant meeting with the Iranian ambassador Hojjatollah Soltani with the purpose of exchanging ideas that allow us to strengthen our bilateral relations and strategic cooperation, betting on the well-being and growth of both nations," Farias tweeted.

