Russia: Naval Coalition to Escort Ukrainian Food Exports a Risk

The arrival of a foreign naval coalition “would seriously escalate the situation in the Black Sea,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

Moscow has warned against putting together an international naval coalition to make sure ships with grain leave Ukrainian ports amid an alleged Russian blockade in the Black Sea.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine has severely affected the departure of ships with grain from Ukrainian ports. Ukrainian authorities and the West have pinned blame on Russia for the blockage, while Moscow insists that the logistical problems have been created by naval mines placed by Ukraine.

The arrival of a foreign naval coalition “would seriously escalate the situation in the Black Sea,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Wednesday.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Grabielius Landsbergis, during a visit to Great Britain on Tuesday first brought up the idea that “willing” countries should provide its warships and planes to “ensure that the grain supplies can leave [the Ukrainian port city of] Odessa safely and reach the Bosphorus without Russian interference".

Britain and Lithuania are going to send warships to the Black Sea to protect Ukrainian grain ships without asking Turkey

According to The Times, London and Vilnius are active in this direction and are already in full negotiations with NATO allies.

The coalition of the willing pic.twitter.com/FJDiCgrjz7 — bigrussianshop���� (@bigrussianshop) May 24, 2022

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss reportedly voiced London’s support, in principle, for such a coalition. Not only the UK, but countries affected by the grain shortage, such as Egypt, could take part in the non-NATO mission, according to Landsbergis.

Rudenko also replied to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who claimed on Tuesday that Moscow was “knowingly blocking the Black Sea and thus responsible for the starvation of millions of people.”

“We are always ready for dialogue with everyone who strives for peace, for the peaceful resolution of all problems” and that includes the Ukrainian grain issue, the Russian diplomat said.

Rudenko reminded that Moscow repeatedly pointed out that “the solution to the food issue requires a comprehensive approach, including the removal of sanctions that were imposed on Russian exports and financial transactions. It also requires Ukraine to demine all ports where ships are docked.”

✅Russia opened humanitarian corridor for ships’ safe exit.



⛔Ukraine signals it will NOT take effective steps to ensure safe passage through its waters AND confirmed intentional mining of its own ports AND obstructed free passage by sinking barges, cranes & other large objects. pic.twitter.com/WpK7rI3dZX — Russian Embassy, UK (@RussianEmbassy) May 24, 2022

“Russia is ready to provide the necessary humanitarian path [for ships with grain] and it’s so doing every day,” he added.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres earlier warned that the fighting between Russia and Ukraine has put the world on the brink of “a hurricane of hunger and a meltdown of the global food system” as the two countries are major producers of food, accounting for, among other things, 30% of global wheat exports.