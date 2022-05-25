"Volunteers" from 52 countries are responsible for making their own way to the Poland-Ukraine border, where they sign a contract and are assigned to a combat unit.

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said that the United States is actively recruiting members of international terrorist organizations, including the Islamic State (ISIS), as mercenaries to fight in Ukraine.

In April, about 60 ISIS militants aged 20-25 were released from prisons controlled by the Syrian Kurds with the participation of U.S. intelligence services, the SVR said in a recent statement.

They were "transferred to the U.S. military base Al-Tanf, located in Syria near the border with Jordan and Iraq, for combat training with a view to subsequent delivery to Ukraine."

The Al-Tanf base and its environs have turned into "a kind of terrorist hub," where up to 500 ISIS members loyal to Washington and other jihadists are being retrained at the same time.

British mercenaries going to #Ukraine from #Syria & establishing #WhiteHelmet copycat orgs embedded with #Nazis, trained by NATO - another proxy war, this time against #Russia. WH - Intelligence enabled propaganda merchants.



False flags incoming https://t.co/XtYTWawHF3 pic.twitter.com/iWq3yciKvd — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) May 20, 2022

"The above facts once again confirm that the United States is ready to use any means to achieve its geopolitical goals, not excluding sponsoring international terrorist groups," the SVR pointed out.

One of the ways to disguise the participation of mercenaries would seem to be the formation of the "International Legion", which the Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba said could include up to 20,000 "volunteers" from 52 countries.

According to Time magazine, "foreign volunteers risking their lives to defend Ukraine" are recruited through a website and must demonstrate military or police experience. "They are responsible for making their own way to the Poland-Ukraine border. There, they will sign a contract and be assigned to a unit," the outlet revealed.