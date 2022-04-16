Russia Warns US Over 'Irresponsible' Arms Supplies to Ukraine

Russia said its special operation is targeting only military infrastructure in the country. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia, with many supplying the Ukrainian military with lethal weapons.

Moscow has sent a note to Washington warning that NATO arms supplies to Kiev are exacerbating the Ukrainian conflict and can lead to unpredictable consequences, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

“We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security,” the note, originally in Russian and seen by the newspaper, read.

The State Department has not yet commented on the revelation.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the U.S. considers sending to Ukraine Humvee armored vehicles, along with other sophisticated military equipment as part of the new aid package worth $750 million, which includes 300 Switchblades, 500 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 200 M113 armored vehicles as well as 16 Mi-17s helicopters.

She's BACK! ��



MEP Clare Daly: Confronting war mongers pumping weapons to Ukraine



"History has taught us sanctions do not end military conflict; they're not going to help save lives; the more arms you pump into Ukraine the more the war will be prolonged. You make me sick" pic.twitter.com/ihuEPQoTCN — Sphithiphithi Evaluator (@_AfricanSoil) April 7, 2022

On 24 February, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

