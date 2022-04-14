Russia: US Carried Out ‘Inhumane’ Experiments in Ukraine’s Labs

Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that the latest update on Pentagon-funded research in Ukrainian territory has noted that the U.S. founded Biolabs have carried out highly controversial and unethical human experiments.

According to the allegations, the procedures were conducted in a laboratory located in Marfa, a city in Ukraine’s Kharkov region, located about 20 kilometers southwest of the provincial capital. The Russian forces have said that in the period between 2019 and 2021, “American scientists from the lab” have carried out a series of experiments on humans beings, reportedly patients at a psychiatric ward in Kharkov.

Russian MoD has said that the testing process included the use of “potentially dangerous biological preparations” without an explanation behind the procedures. Considering the subjects' age, nationality, and immunity status, whether they shelter them or not, being constantly supervised. The announcement said there was no evidence of the trials, and the personnel had signed non-disclosure agreements.

The Russian Ministry said some eyewitness testimonies of the unethical experiments; otherwise, the ministry did not give any further detail or name of the witnesses under the pretext of protection. The data collected indicates that all the operative equipment in the lab was transferred to western Ukraine.

❗️В ходе спецоперации на территории Украины установлено, что в период с 2019 по 2021 год американские ученые проводили испытания потенциально опасных биологических препаратов на пациентах областной клинической психиатрической больницы № 3 города Харьков➡ https://t.co/JgfG0PwlAV pic.twitter.com/UV5UvMEIjf — Минобороны России (@mod_russia) April 14, 2022

During a special operation on the territory of Ukraine, it was found that in the period from 2019 to 2021, American scientists tested potentially dangerous biological drugs on patients of the regional clinical psychiatric hospital № 3 in the city of Kharkiv

Moscow believes that the Pentagon is liable for the funding of clandestine bioweapons labs in Ukraine, alongside other nations. The US government says the labs operating under the US military’s Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DRTA) act as biological outposts monitoring the environment for potentially dangerous infections emerging naturally. Moscow says the research may have military applications.

Since Moscow launched the special military operation in Ukrainian territory, the Russian MoD has held several briefings on the matter of U.S.-funded labs. Russia said that the evidence found has confirmed its long-held suspicions about Washington's intentions.