LIVE: US Thinks Conflict in Ukraine May Continue Till Late 2022

In response to Ukrainian air raids carried out on Thursday, Moscow warned that its forces would retaliate against attacks on Russian soil.

On April 15, Russian troops continue to consolidate their positions in Mariupol. Negotiations to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire are stalled. Below are the latest developments as they happen.

Germany to allocate over 1 billion euros for military aid to Kiev

Berlin will allocate 2 billion euros for military aid to "other countries," a representative of the German government has confirmed to dpa news agency.

Most of the funds will go to help Ukraine, she said. This is more than a billion euros.

It is noted that about 400 million euros are envisaged for the European Peace Facility, which buys weapons for Ukraine.

US thinks special operation in Ukraine may continue until late 2022 - CNN

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (L) arrives to deliver remarks on the release of the 2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices from the Press Briefing Room at the State Department in Washington, DC, USA 12 April 2022- EFE

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his allies in the European Union that, in Washington’s opinion, the conflict in Ukraine may continue until late 2022, CNN said, citing two European officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

According to the channel, this means a significant review of US estimates, who earlier expected the Russian military operation to be over quickly.

EU foreign policy chief, Kiev officials discuss situation in Ukraine

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a Twitter post he had talked to Ukrainian government officials on Friday to discuss the current situation in the country.

"Spoke to Deputy Prime Minister [Olga] Stefanishina, Defense Minister [Alexey] Reznikov and Foreign Minister [Dmitry] Kuleba today on latest military developments on the ground," Borrell said.

Combat tactics of Ukrainian nationalists reminiscent of Nazi Germany - Russian official

Ukrainian nationalists employ combat tactics reminiscent of Nazi Germany’s methods during the World War II, Russian Investigative Committee Chair Alexander Bastrykin said on Friday.

"Combat tactics and methods employed by Ukrainian nationalists before and after the special operationof the Russian armed forces are similar to methods used by Nazis during World War II. Firing at civilians in order to kill and intimidate, using them as human shield during retreat, planting bombs and mines at important social facilities is widespread," he said in an article, published by the committee’s official journal, headlined Investigator’s notes.

Bastrykin stressed that Ukraine has turned into a country, whose ideology is based on Russophobia.

"They used the rostrum of Verkhovna Rada [national parliament] to declare Russian-speaking population, including those living in Donbass, ‘biological waste’ and designate Russia as the country’s main enemy. Moreover, back in 2021, Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on indigenous peoples of Ukraine, which makes no mention of Russians," Bastrykin wrote.

Since 2014, over 165,000 people have been interviewed and over 45,000 listed as victims (including over 7,700 minors) in criminal cases, launched by Russian investigators over the events in Ukraine.

Thousands take part in pro-Russian rally in Serbia’s Belgrade

A major rally involving thousands of participants in support of Russia took place in Serbia’s Belgrade Friday.

The participants, who gathered near the monument to Russian Emperor Nicholas II in downtown Belgrade, carried flags of Russia, Serbia, Novorossiya, Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republic. The participants opposed the vote on Russia’s suspension from the UN Human Rights Council, which Serbia had to join under Western pressure.

The rally took place under the slogan "not in my name." Thus, Serbian people want to show that they do not support anti-Russian steps in the UN.

The rally started with anthems of Russia and Serbia. Following a 40-minute rally, the participants organized a march and moved out towards the Russian Embassy in Serbia. The column of people was over 1 kilometer long.

From time to time, the participants stopped and chanted negative slogans towards NATO.

According to Serbian media, prior to the UN vote, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic was visited by ambassadors of EU and G7 states. During the meeting, Serbia was directly told that failure to support the anti-Russian resolution will result in cessation of crude oil supply, which would deal a huge blow to Serbian economy. Furthermore, Belgrade was warned about potential "full blockade of European integration, which means closing Brussels’ cash register," as well as a barrier for investments and potential outflow of Western investments already made in Serbia.

Following the vote in the UN, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic stated that his country supported Russia’s suspension from the Human Rights Council over pressure and blackmail of the West. The resolution was supported by 93 states, while 24 voted against and 58 abstained. On April 8, local media reported that the EU excluded Serbia from the list of states, covered by sanctions for import of Russian oil.

Russia will intensify its attacks on Kyiv in response to attacks on its territory. On Friday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said that "the number and scale of missile strikes against Kyiv facilities will increase in response to any terrorist attack or sabotage committed by the nationalist regime in Kyiv on Russian territory."

On Thursday, the Russian Investigative Committee announced the opening of a criminal investigation into the shelling of the town of Klimovo in the Bryansk region by two Ukrainian helicopters that caused seven injuries.

A Russian missile destroyed one of the helicopters when it was going back to its base in Ukraine. Over the last 24 hours, Ukrainian attacks have also been recorded in Russian towns such as Spodariouchino and Jouravlevka.

Russia opens criminal case against Colombian for false news. The Investigation Committee today opened a criminal case against Alberto Giraldo Saray, a Colombian citizen who is accused of spreading fake news about the Russian military operation.

"Between March 8 and 18, Giraldo Saray, in prior agreement with people who directed him from abroad, was in charge of the technical preparation of six mobile devices that were hidden in a Moscow shopping center," authorities said.

"Managed by remote control, these devices carried out a massive sending of SMS messages with false information about the actions of the Armed Forces in Ukraine, including alleged murders of civilians."

The Russian authorities carried out a search in the Colombian's residence, where they seized objects and documents as evidence. Giraldo Saray, who has lived in Russia for several years, was sentenced on April 11 to almost two months in preventive detention at the request of the Attorney General's Office.

If he is proven guilty, he could be fined up to US$67,000, sentenced to five years of compulsory social work, or jailed for up to 10 years.

German journalist on how the Ukrainians bombed a hospital in Donbass but the German mainstream media blamed the Russians. pic.twitter.com/6tFW1u2H3Q — Terry Jones (@jonesterry514) April 15, 2022

Polish mercenaries die in Ukraine. Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov confirmed that around 30 Polish mercenaries were killed in the town of Izyumskoye, in the Kharkov region, in northeastern Ukraine.

French Legion Soldiers were seen among Ukrainian Troops. Russian Investigative Committee spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko announced French legion soldiers were seen on Ukrainian territory fighting alongside other mercenaries.

"These facts will be documented and investigated as part of a criminal case on the recruitment and participation of foreign mercenaries," she said.

Italy cannot verify whether there is a genocide in Ukraine. In an interview on Radio Rai1, Foreign Affairs Minister Luigi di Maio stated that "Italy does not have the elements to verify whether a genocide is taking place in Ukraine." He argued that the European Union should determine based on evidence if war crimes have happened in that country.

Nevertheless, "what we have seen in Bucha and Krematorsk... is atrocious and terrifying. We will have to bring those responsible to international justice," he said, adding that his ministry is working to reestablish the Italian embassy in Kyiv in the next few days.