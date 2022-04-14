"The methods and forms of ruthless treatment of civilians demonstrated by the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War are now being put into practice with particular sophistication by Ukrainian neo-Nazis," denounced Mizíntsev.

Russia's National Defense Management Center said Wednesday that the Ukrainian government is perfecting the formation of three new nationalist battalions made up of released prisoners in the city of Kharkov.

The head of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, Mikhail Mizintsev, stated that those who make up these military formations are people convicted of serious crimes, who are serving their sentences in two penitentiaries.

According to Mizíntsev's allegations, the purpose of such formations is to keep the population of Kharkov under control so that they do not leave the territory. Similarly, another purpose is to blockade the second largest city of Ukraine.

'The National Guard was a crude means of putting ultra-nationalist militias on the government payroll – and following visits by Biden and Brennan these militias became the spearhead of the US policy of war on Ukraine’s ethnic Russian population.'

https://t.co/xo0XCTutPd — Sam Tlhalo Raditlhalo Ph.D�������������������� (@SamTlhalo) April 9, 2022

The Russian authority stated that with this blockade, Ukrainian nationalist groups affect almost 450 citizens, including babies, minors and elderly people, who are waiting for medical treatment and access to food.

"The methods and forms of ruthless treatment of civilians demonstrated by the Nazis during the Great Patriotic War are now being put into practice with particular sophistication by Ukrainian neo-Nazis," denounced Mizíntsev.

Alluding to the sabotage and war attacks against Russian military, Mizíntsev warned that if this practice continues, Ukrainian decision-making centers will be attacked.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the military attacks carried out by the Kremlin are not directed against civilian facilities, but are aimed at disabling the war infrastructure.