Russia: “NATO Vehicles in Ukraine Will Be Legitimate Targets”

Russia has repeatedly made clear that its goal is the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Kiev. Meanwhile, the United States and NATO have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into arms shipments to Ukraine.

In the wake of increased Western arms shipments to Ukraine, Russia says any NATO vehicle carrying weapons will be considered a “legitimate target.”

In an interview with Russia's TASS news agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Wednesday that his country will oppose all efforts by the United States and the West to curb the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

Ryabkov has also made it clear that his country will vigorously suppress all attempts to damage Russian units.

The Russian official has further said that his country will consider U.S. and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) vehicles carrying weapons in Ukraine as “legitimate military targets.”

Slovakia's S300 Air Defense System on its way to Ukraine earlier this week. Nato will now lobby to sell and install the Patriot defense system to replace it. The business of manufacturing weapons will boom in a new golden age, just observe the stock price. pic.twitter.com/0gahak6GQO — adrian lewis ������������������ (@adrianlewis310) April 13, 2022

"We warn that U.S. and NATO vehicles with weapons moving through the Ukrainian territory will be viewed by us as legitimate military targets," he has stressed.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine last February 24 in reaction to Kiev's aggressive behavior in the Donbass region and at the request of the pro-independence leaders of the above-mentioned Ukrainian area. The military operation came after the refusal of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to guarantee the security of the Russian borders.

Russia rejects arms shipments to Ukraine by West. pic.twitter.com/c6jt03VYYu — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) February 28, 2022

Russia has repeatedly made clear that its goal is the “demilitarization” and “denazification” of Kiev. Meanwhile, the United States and NATO have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into arms shipments to Ukraine.

Moscow asserts that the West is putting its own security at risk by delivering huge arms supplies to Ukraine, and warns that Western countries are thus “adding fuel to the fire” of the conflict, which “will have tragic repercussions”.