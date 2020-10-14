Russia Registers Its Second COVID-19 Vaccine: EpiVacCorona

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reported on the registration of the second Russian COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Vektor.
RELATED:
Russia Will Take Its COVID-19 Vaccine to Another LATAM Country
He pointed out that the vaccine called "EpiVacCorona" will have an initial production of 60,000 doses, which would be supplied to 40,000 volunteers during clinical trials.
On Sept. 30, the Vektor Center concluded phases 1 and 2 of the EpiVacCorona clinical trials and demonstrated that this antiviral is safe for delivery to humans.
The EpiVacCorona vaccine is a synthetic preparation and this differentiates it from the first Russian registered vaccine, the Sputnik V, which is based on a "cold" version of the new coronavirus and was developed by the Gamaleya Research Center.
During a meeting with his cabinet, the Russian President also revealed that his country would present a third COVID-19 vaccine in a short time.
"The Chumakov Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products is developing another vaccine as well," Putin said.
This research facility is expected to start clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in Kirov and St. Petersburg on October 19, as reported by TASS.