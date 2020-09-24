Cuba and Russia Strengthen Commercial and Financial Ties

The Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba, Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, held a diplomatic meeting with various authorities of the Russian government and business people of that country to strengthen bilateral relations.

During their tour of the Eurasian nation, the Cuban authorities spoke with the directors of the GAZ Group and the real estate investment company, Sinara Group.

The First Vice-minister of Foreign Trade and Foreign Investment, Ana Teresita González, member of the Cuban delegation, said that during the meetings, the group had exposed the importance of strengthening cooperation in economic, commercial, and financial matters.

"Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruíz held fruitful meetings with directors of the GAZ and Sinara Groups, and the state-owned corporations' Railways of Russia and Rosaviatsia, all of them linked to important cooperation projects with Cuba in the field of transportation," said González in her Twitter account.

During the series of meetings, the representatives of the Caribbean island participated in the meeting with the co-presidents of the Cuba-Russia Intergovernmental Commission through a videoconference of the Eurasian Economic Commission, intending to be admitted as an Observer State of the regional body.

Cuba participates in consultations to obtain the status of Observer State of the Eurasian Economic Union (UEEA)

"Cuba explained the elements that support its application as an Observer State of the Eurasian Economic Union in a videoconference with representatives of the member states of this organization, based on the opportunity it means for our cooperation and complementarity," Gonzalez stated.

Among other issues, the agenda addressed the economic recovery of both nations through cooperation after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Accompanying Cabrisas and Gonzalez in the Cuban delegation were Cuban ambassador to Russia, Julio Garmendia, general director for bilateral affairs in Cuba's foreign ministry, Emilio Lozada Garcia; director of Cuba's Central Bank, Isaac Hernandez Perez; and other Cuban government officials.