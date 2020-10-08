Argentina's Ambassador in Russia Resigns Over Venezuela Vote

Alicia Castro, Argentina's former ambassador to Venezuela and the United Kingdom, alleged that she disagrees with her country's foreign policy decisions.
Castro, a former parliamentarian, resigned from her position as an extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of her country in Russia, alleging her disagreement with "the current foreign policy" of her government.
Given her announcement, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez asked her to reconsider her position, the diplomat said in a radio interview.
Previously, Castro presented her resignation through a letter made public hours later. She showed her disagreement with Argentina's support for a resolution promoted before the United Nations Human Rights Council, promoted by the Lima Group, whose approval occurred on Tuesday.
The diplomat, who served as Argentina's ambassador to the Government of Venezuela and, later, to the United Kingdom, expressed that "Argentina's vote accompanying the Lima Group's resolution constitutes a dramatic turn in our foreign policy and does not differ at all from what the Macri Government would have voted."
"In fact," Castro added, "the Lima Group was created during the neoliberal restoration by a group of extreme right-wing governments, encouraged and financed by the United States, with two explicit objectives: To promote regime change in Venezuela - with the same approach as that used by the United States in the Middle East - and to dismantle the Latin American regional bloc."
In the statement, the now ex-ambassador also confirmed that she would not abandon the Frente de Todos political party, which President Alberto Fernández represents through his presidency despite her disagreement and resignation.
Simultaneously, in an interview with a local radio station, she expressed that she had received a communication from the president asking her to reconsider her decision, which she rejected, taking into account the arguments put forward in her letter of resignation.
The former official said that President Fernández called her to ask her to "review" her decision and denied that the government had asked her to leave the office. Technically speaking, Castro never took office in Moscow because the Senate has yet to deal with her approval request.
"We had a telephone exchange in which he asked me to review the decision. It is appropriate that I say this because the fake news article, which has been circulating since last night, says that the government asked me to resign. Not at all, nor did he suggest it to me", she assured in a dialogue with AM 530 local radio.
"It was a brief dialogue, where I simply told him that I hoped he had received my letter because I was not sure what his emails were. And I told him that I was very sorry about this, but I do not agree with the foreign policy and that it is not responsible for me to assume that role, to take my position as an ambassador," Castro explained.