Argentina's Ambassador in Russia Resigns Over Venezuela Vote

On Tuesday, the diplomat criticized her country's position in the most recent vote of the UN Human Rights Council on Venezuela.

Alicia Castro, Argentina's former ambassador to Venezuela and the United Kingdom, alleged that she disagrees with her country's foreign policy decisions.

Castro, a former parliamentarian, resigned from her position as an extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of her country in Russia, alleging her disagreement with "the current foreign policy" of her government.

Given her announcement, Argentine President Alberto Fernandez asked her to reconsider her position, the diplomat said in a radio interview.

Previously, Castro presented her resignation through a letter made public hours later. She showed her disagreement with Argentina's support for a resolution promoted before the United Nations Human Rights Council, promoted by the Lima Group, whose approval occurred on Tuesday.

The diplomat, who served as Argentina's ambassador to the Government of Venezuela and, later, to the United Kingdom, expressed that "Argentina's vote accompanying the Lima Group's resolution constitutes a dramatic turn in our foreign policy and does not differ at all from what the Macri Government would have voted."

"In fact," Castro added, "the Lima Group was created during the neoliberal restoration by a group of extreme right-wing governments, encouraged and financed by the United States, with two explicit objectives: To promote regime change in Venezuela - with the same approach as that used by the United States in the Middle East - and to dismantle the Latin American regional bloc."

In the statement, the now ex-ambassador also confirmed that she would not abandon the Frente de Todos political party, which President Alberto Fernández represents through his presidency despite her disagreement and resignation.

Argentina's center-left gov't shamefully joined with right-wing pro-imperialist countries in the UN Human Rights Council to vote against Venezuela.



So Argentina's ambassador in Russia resigned in protest, saying Venezuela is a victim of a "media lynching"https://t.co/WE1cf1xJsa — Ben Norton (@BenjaminNorton) October 8, 2020