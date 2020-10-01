Nagorno-Karabaj: Russia, U.S. and France Urge Ceasefire

The leaders remarked that they "deplore the loss of human lives" and extended their condolences to the families of those killed and injured.

On Thursday, Russia's Kremlin published a joint statement alongside the U.S. and France asking for "an immediate cessation of hostilities" in the region of Nagorno-Karabaj as an armed conflict started last week between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"The President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and the President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, representing the Co-Chair countries of the OSCE Minsk Group, condemn in the strongest terms the recent escalation of violence along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone," the statement points out.

#Nebenzia on #NagornoKarabakh: #MinskGroup is the only established format that is to help the parties come to a settlement. But one important condition for its success is the political will of the parties. So far we hear statements which testified that we are not there yet. pic.twitter.com/ZfXb0h0WSU — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) October 1, 2020

Moreover, the leaders remarked that they "deplore the loss of human lives" and extended their condolences to the families of those killed and injured.

On Tuesday Armenian Defense Ministry confirmed that it had shut down two helicopters of Azerbaijan.

In today's statement, the presidents "call on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to commit without delay to resuming substantive negotiations, in good faith and without preconditions, under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs."