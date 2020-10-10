Russia Will Take Its COVID-19 Vaccine to Another LATAM Country

'Sputnik V' will arrive in Bolivia a few days after Venezuela received a first batch of the Russia's COVID-19 vaccine to undergo clinical trials.

As a measure to counteract Bolivia's sanitary crisis, Sigma laboratory Friday sealed an alliance with Russia to produce and export to other Latin American countries a medicine for patients with COVID-19 and to distribute the new Russian vaccine 'Sputnik V'.

The Bolivian company Sigma Corp. will import the new Russian COVID-19 vaccine, which was announced to the world in August by President Vladimir Putin.

Sigma will also begin to produce in Bolivia the antiviral Avifavir, which has already been used in patients with coronavirus in the Andean country.

"We estimate that we will be able to produce the drug by the end of this year to supply our population," said Sigma's head of research and development Guillermo Olmedo.

First batch of Sputnik vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya institute arrived to Novosibirsk region; earlier reports said it also arrived to Irkutsk region. The vaccine will go to healthcare workers #Covid19Russia pic.twitter.com/SjRz4O6TsV — The Siberian Times (@siberian_times) September 21, 2020