Russia Calls for Peaceful Settlement of Crisis in Kyrgyzstan

Russia on Tuesday called for negotiations in Kyrgyzstan to solve the current political crisis in the Central Asian country.

"We call on all political forces at this critical moment for the republic to show wisdom and responsibility in order to preserve internal stability and security," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It added that Russia is concerned about political stability in Kyrgyzstan and the well-being of its people as the country remains a strategic partner and ally of Moscow.

Parliamentary elections were held in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday with the participation of 16 political parties. Preliminary results showed that four parties crossed the 7 percent threshold to enter the parliament.

Some parties which failed to meet the voting threshold organized nationwide protests on Monday demanding the election's annulment, claiming gross violations.

Kyrgyzstan's Central Election Commission on Tuesday annulled the results of the elections after clashes between police and protesters caused at least 590 injuries and one death.