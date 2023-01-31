Russia Liberates Town Near Bakhmut in Donetsk

The control of Blahodatne improves Russian troop positions and cuts off one of the main supply routes for Ukrainian forces.

On Tuesday, Defense Ministry Spokesperson Igor Konashenkov announced the liberation of the village of Blahodatne, in the Donetsk People's Republic.

"Blahodatne was liberated thanks to the successful offensive actions of volunteer assault detachments, which were supported by tactical aviation, rocket artillery, and the South military group," he said.

Blahodate lies 10 kilometers north of Bakhmut, a city around which fierce fighting has been raging for months.

Denis Pushilin, the acting head of the Donetsk People's Republic, explained that control of Blahodatne will greatly improve Russian troop positions and cut off one of the main supply routes for Ukrainian forces.

A close-up map of the approximate situation around the city of Bakhmut.



���� advance further in the northeast residential area of Bakhmut. pic.twitter.com/ZMEoCnpMMO — War Mapper (@War_Mapper) January 31, 2023

On Tuesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent him "a message" requesting that Moscow end its military operation in Ukraine. This message reached Russia via Egypt's Foreign Affairs Minister Sameh Shukri, who met with with Blinken in Cairo yesterday.

"I conveyed to Lavrov the views I heard from American colleagues," Shukri said, adding that Egypt advocates finding a negotiated political solution to the Ukrainian conflict.

For his part, Lavrov noted that "Russia is ready to listen to any serious proposal aimed at solving the current situation in its broadest context."

"While the West discusses how to continue sending more powerful weapons to Ukraine... Russia is taking all measures to prevent attempts to make Ukraine a greater threat to our security," he added.

