Ukraine Carries Out Most Severe Attack on Donetsk Since 2014

Firefighters are putting out a fire in a bombed-out building where the number of people trapped is still unknown.

On Thursday, the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) denounced that the Ukrainian army launched over 40 rockets from MLRS Grad against civilian areas of the city of Donetsk.

“Ukrainian fascists have committed another war crime. At exactly 7.00 am, they subjected downtown Donetsk to the most massive attack since 2014,” Mayor Alexei Kulemzin said.

“The center of Donetsk found itself under attack again. The Ukrainian Army continues to fight against civilians,” DPR Prime Minister Vitali Khotsenko stressed.

According to reports from citizens, the Ukrainian rockets hit several buildings, residences, a kindergarten, and the dome of a church.

UKRAINIAN MAYHEM: Donetsk Republic, West Russia is coming under the most BRUTAL Ukrainian attacks since their genocidal shelling started in 2014, with 40 Ukrainian Grad ("Hail") rockets raining on densely populated residential areas in the center of Donetsk. pic.twitter.com/UiWT29cqE4 — #SupportPalestine #BDS #Yemen #Kashmir #Assange (@ChristineJameis) December 15, 2022

Firefighters are putting out a fire in a bombed-out building where the number of people trapped is still unknown. In another apartment building a damaged gas pipe is registered.

The Ukrainian attack left one dead and nine injured, including a child. Donetsk authorities called on citizens not to leave their homes unnecessarily.

They also emphasized that citizens should immediately go to shelters in case of new bombings being reported.