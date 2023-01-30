Lula Won't Send Arms to Ukraine: "Brazil Is a Country of Peace"

Argentina and Colombia are other countries in the region that have also refused to provide arms to Ukraine.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Monday after meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the South American country will not send ammunition that could be used in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Lula da Silva said through his official Twitter account, "Brazil has no interest in ceding ammunition to be used in the war between Ukraine and Russia. Brazil is a country of peace. At this moment, we have to find those who want peace, a word that until now has been used very little."

At a joint press conference following the meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, the President affirmed that Brazil is willing to contribute, together with countries such as China, India and Indonesia, to create a "club of countries that want to build peace on the planet."

Lula da Silva recognized China's role in the current conflict. "Our friends, the Chinese play a very important role," said the Workers' Party (PT) leader, adding that he wants to "discuss peace between Russia and Ukraine with President Xi Jinping," during his visit in March.

O Brasil não tem interesse em passar munições para que sejam utilizadas na guerra entre Ucrânia e Rússia. O Brasil é um país de paz. Nesse momento, precisamos encontrar quem quer a paz, palavra que até agora foi muito pouco utilizada. — Lula (@LulaOficial) January 30, 2023

The Tweet reads, "Brazil has no interest in passing on ammunition to be used in the war between Ukraine and Russia. Brazil is a country of peace. At this moment, we need to find those who want peace, a word that until now has been used very little."