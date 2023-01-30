Lula Won't Send Arms to Ukraine: "Brazil Is a Country of Peace"

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said on Monday after meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the South American country will not send ammunition that could be used in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Lula da Silva said through his official Twitter account, "Brazil has no interest in ceding ammunition to be used in the war between Ukraine and Russia. Brazil is a country of peace. At this moment, we have to find those who want peace, a word that until now has been used very little."
At a joint press conference following the meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, the President affirmed that Brazil is willing to contribute, together with countries such as China, India and Indonesia, to create a "club of countries that want to build peace on the planet."
Lula da Silva recognized China's role in the current conflict. "Our friends, the Chinese play a very important role," said the Workers' Party (PT) leader, adding that he wants to "discuss peace between Russia and Ukraine with President Xi Jinping," during his visit in March.
On the issue of reaching a Russia-Ukraine consensus, Lula da Silva said it is necessary "to constitute a group with sufficient strength to be respected at a negotiating table and sit down with both (Ukrainian President Vladimir / Russian President Vladimir Putin)."
The Brazilian President referred to the role of the United Nations (UN) in the face of the conflict. Lula said the UN "no longer represents the geopolitical reality," and added: "We want the UN Security Council to be strong, more representative and able to speak another language that the world needs."
While calling Russia's special military operation in Ukraine a "mistake," the Brazilian President said that Ukraine's possible entry into the European Union and NATO were possible reasons.
The Presidents of Argentina and Colombia, Alberto Fernandez and Gustavo, Petro respectively, have also refused to send armaments to Ukraine, claiming that they are on the side of peace.