Martial Law to Rule in Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, Zaporizhia

During the Security Council meeting held on Wednesday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia, he announced at the beginning of the Russian Security Council meeting.

"The constitutional laws on the entry of the four territories into the bosom of the Russian Federation have already entered into force. The kyiv regime, as is well known, refuses to recognize the will and choice of the people," Putin said. during a television broadcast.

According to the decree that must be approved by the Senate today, martial law will come into force this Thursday in the four regions annexed on September 30.

"The shooting continues. Innocent people are dying," Putin emphasized, noting that the Vodolomyr Zelensky regime rejects "any negotiation proposal."

BREAKING: Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 5 ammunition depots in Kherson, Donetsk & Zaporizhia. Russian Army spokesman, Lt. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said “Tactical & army aircraft, missile & artillery troops hit 3 command points in those regions. 5 ammunition depots destroyed… pic.twitter.com/cZ2OB1XQRs — Adimoha Chukwudi T. (@YoungGab12) October 17, 2022

He accused the Ukrainian authorities of using "terrorist methods" to terrorize the population of Donbass and send subversive groups into the territory of the Russian Federation to attack civilian infrastructure.

To strengthen the security of Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson and Zaporizhia, Putin also decreed the creation of territorial defense units.

The Russian president granted new powers to the heads of the four regions to adopt security measures in relation to the population and critical infrastructure.